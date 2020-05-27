Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Memorial Day Cookout

Don't Miss

Residents of one Cranberry, Pennsylvania neighborhood had their Memorial Day festivities interrupted by a wandering bear.

by: Lori Houy

Posted: / Updated:

(WPXI/NBC News) Residents of one Cranberry, Pennsylvania neighborhood had a Memorial Day like no other Monday.

A large back bear wandered into the neighborhood, disrupting at least one backyard cookout and drawing dozens of onlookers.

The bear eventually climbed a tree and settled in for a long nap.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents not to approach or disturb the bear, and said it would likely leave on its own when ready.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2TWxylF

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss