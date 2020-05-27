Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Memorial Day Cookout

(WPXI/NBC News) Residents of one Cranberry, Pennsylvania neighborhood had a Memorial Day like no other Monday.
A large back bear wandered into the neighborhood, disrupting at least one backyard cookout and drawing dozens of onlookers.
The bear eventually climbed a tree and settled in for a long nap.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission warned residents not to approach or disturb the bear, and said it would likely leave on its own when ready.
