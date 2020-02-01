Buyer wanted: a $500 million luxury LA mansion is nearly finished

(FOX NEWS) — It could be the most expensive home in America.

A 100,000 square-foot mansion in Bel Air, California is reportedly set to hit the market with an asking price of $500 million dollars!

The developer says he already has a list of potential buyers.

The property features four swimming pools, a nightclub, and a bowling alley.

It took seven years to build and is called “The One.”

