Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal

NAZARE, Portugal (NBC NEWS) — surfers took to the water at Nazare in Portugal Saturday to tackle some of the biggest waves in the world in spectacular fashion.

The seaside village has been the scene of many surfing records.

The location generates record-breaking waves due to constructive-interference generated by a deep underwater canyon that reaches 16,000 feet deep.

The world’s top big wave surfers tackled the legendary waves of Nazare last week in the World Surf League’s first, team-oriented big wave tow-in competition in the history of the organization, which also included women for the first time in mixed-gender teams.

