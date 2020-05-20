Strong winds tear roof off Las Vegas home

Incredible video shows powerful winds tearing a roof off a mobile home in Las Vegas and nearly destroying the residential community

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Strong winds leave behind a lot of damage in Las Vegas.

Video catches the moment a powerful gust of wind tears the roof off of a mobile home leaving a trail of debris inside and outside the house as well as the surrounding area.

Two men were inside at the time and say a piece of the roof collapsed right onto the table where they were both sitting.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Despite the damage, there are no reported injuries from Tuesday’s powerful windstorm.

