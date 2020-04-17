Stay at home art from Banksy

(NBC NEWS) — The British street artist called “Banksy” has produced a new piece during this time of stay-at-home orders.

Instead of being on a wall outside, it shows his bathroom overrun by one of his trademark characters, rats.

He posted photos of his piece Thursday with the comment, “my wife hates it when I work from home.”

It shows stir-crazy rats squeezing a tube of toothpaste, hanging off the light switch, and unraveling rolls of toilet paper.

Banksy’s identity is a secret and he uses his Instagram site to authenticate public pieces.

This piece can only be seen online.

Works by Banksy have rocketed in value.

His painting of chimps sitting in Britain’s parliament sold for more than 12 million dollars last October, a record price at auction for his work.

Another piece at auction, self shredded after it was purchased.

