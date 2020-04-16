Social Distancing…With A Shovel?

(WDTN) Everyone has their own way of practicing social distancing while still trying to carry on with their daily lives, and one Ohio man is using a using a unique method to pick up his carry-out orders.
Cris Maggert is a joker, finding humor wherever he can. Shoveling food into his mouth has taken on a literal meaning.
Cris eats at Marion’s Piazza in Englewood several times a week and he wasn’t going to let the coronavirus stop him.
“I come up to get a pizza one night because I couldn’t take it no longer eating TV dinners,” he laughs.
To keep a six-foot distance, he initially brought a tape measure.
To get his to-go order, he dug up another tool.
“I said I need a shovel. I’ll keep my six foot,” says Cris.
