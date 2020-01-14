Snoop Dogg makes sandwich for Dunkin’ with Beyond Sausage

Snoop Dogg and Dunkin' have partnered for a sandwich, with a Beyond Sausage patty served on a sliced glazed donut.

(CNN) — If you’re crazed for glazed, Snoop Dogg has a new dunkin’ sandwich for you to try.

For one week, the chain is selling the Beyond D-o-double G sandwich.

It’s a Beyond Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

Snoop started partnering with Dunkin’ last year to promote its plant-based protein items.

The company’s CEO says beyond meat has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.

The fake meat trend has also reached other chains.

Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper in August following a test that had gone “exceedingly well.”

