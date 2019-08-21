Senior photos honor dad killed in Afghanistan

A Nebraska high school senior pays tribute to her dad, a soldier who died in Afghanistan, in her senior pictures.

AURORA, NEBRASKA (CNN) – A Nebraska high school student is getting a lot of attention on social media because of her unique senior pictures.

She decided to pay tribute to her father in a special way because he died while serving in Afghanistan.

Aurora High School Senior Julia Yllescas says, “He was one of the oldest to go through Ranger school.”

When it comes to big events in Julia Yllescas life – like getting married and having kids, she’s realized her father won’t be there.

But for senior pictures, this Aurora student wanted to make sure he was.

Yllescas says, “It almost felt when I saw those people that he truly was there”.

On Saturday Yllescas had her senior pictures taken and sent in pictures to the photographer to see if she could create an “angel picture”.

Yllescas says, “Like I said, to have a piece of him with me throughout my senior year. Because sometimes it feels like where are you? Why did you have to leave?”

Yllescas’ dad died in Afghanistan in 2008 after he ran over an IED.

He was able to make it to the hospital in Texas, but about a month later he died.

Being an active duty military wife herself, the photographer tells me she was honored to take the photos..

Photographer Susanne Beckmann says, “I was teary eyed when I was editing them, all I could think in my head is I don’t ever want to have to do this for my own kids.”

Yllescas says she couldn’t be more thankful for the pictures that she will carry with her forever.

And although he is not there physically, these pictures go to show he is still always right by her side.

Yllescas says, “Just to have that on my wall and be like no he is with me, even though I can’t physically see him”.

Yllescas’ angel photos have already been shared on Facebook more than 13,000 times.