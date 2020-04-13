See what the Hubble Space Telescope saw on your birthday

NASA is celebrating the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th year in orbit

by: CNN

(CNN) — The Hubble Telescope is marking 30 years in orbit.

And, you can join the celebration.

NASA is letting you check out Hubble images taken on your birthday.

Just go online and select the date and time.

And, it will pull images the telescope captured then.

If you’re young enough, you can even see images from the moment you were born.

Hubble was the first major telescope to go into space.

It’s been showing images to earthlings since April 1990.

To check it all out head over to nasa.gov hubble telescope section.

