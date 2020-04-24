Scientists create map of the moon

(CNN) — The next time our astronauts make it to the moon they won’t have to worry about taking a wrong turn!
Scientists have created their first comprehensive map of the moon.
This 360-degree map is based on six geologic maps from NASA along with data from recent satellite missions.
NASA say it will be used as a reference for lunar science and future missions to the moon.
