Scientists create map of the moon

Government scientists bring together regional maps to create a comprehensive map of the moon.

(CNN) — The next time our astronauts make it to the moon they won’t have to worry about taking a wrong turn!

Scientists have created their first comprehensive map of the moon.

This 360-degree map is based on six geologic maps from NASA along with data from recent satellite missions.

NASA say it will be used as a reference for lunar science and future missions to the moon.

