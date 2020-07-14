Red rainbow seen over Finland

A fisherman captures images of an almost entirely red rainbow in Finland which happens when certain colors are "Scattered" and don't appear as prominently

(FOX NEWS) — A rare red rainbow is seen over Finland.

A fisherman captures a red- only rainbow over a lake north of the capital city, Helsinki.

The man said it formed right after it rained but he didn’t realize it was rare noting how clear and creepy it was.

The phenomenon is said to form like a normal rainbow but ends up looking red because shorter wavelength colors like blues and greens get scattered during sunrise or sunset.

The scattered colors result in only reds and yellows being visible giving the fisherman an eerie boat ride home.

