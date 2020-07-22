Rare yellow turtle found by farmer in India

For the first time ever, a rare albino Indian Flapshell Turtle was found in Odisha, India.

(CNN) — A farmer in Odisha, india found this rare yellow turtle while working the fields, brought it home and then handed it over to forest officials.

It’s an Indian Flapshell Turtle they believe to be albino.

This type of turtle is commonly found in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar but an albino turtle of this kind is extremely rare.

It has never been seen before in Odisha and only seen once before in all of India.

Authorities released the turtle in a waterbody in the Indian city of Balasore.

