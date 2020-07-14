Pub puts up an electric fence to enforce distancing

A pub in the U.K. Installed an electric fence to help enforce social distancing

(FOX NEWS) — An English pub is taking social distancing enforcement to shocking new levels.

While preparing to reopen, the owner of “The Star Inn” realized rope wouldn’t effectively stop his customers from maintaining six-feet of space but fear of an electric shock would.

He installed an electric fence around the bar, which threatens to give customers a bit of a zap if they get too close.

The pub’s owner says the barrier has worked.

However, he does have a bit of a secret, he hasn’t switched the fence on.

