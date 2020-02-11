Ohio school bus crash video released

1  of  36
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (NBC NEWS) — New video shows the moment a school bus crashed in Ohio late last year.

The video was released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Monday.

It’s from the December 19th crash in Perry County involving a Northern local school district bus.

Highway officials say a car struck the bus after failing to stop at a red light.

You can see students go flying then once pinned inside the bus, screaming for help while the bus driver tells them go out through the windows and the emergency exit.

8 of the 25 students on board, as well as the bus driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old Joseph Thornton, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say Thornton was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.

