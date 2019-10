Police say the girl was found Thursday by a trader who had gone to a cremation ground to bury his newborn daughter

(FOX NEWS) — A newborn has been found buried alive in shallow pit in India.

The infant girl is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital in the city of Bareilly.

She was reportedly discovered in an earthen pot by members of a family who had gone to bury their daughter who died following premature birth.

Workers digging the grave with a spade, hit the earthen pot and then heard the infant crying.

Police are now looking for the baby’s parents.