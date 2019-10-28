NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern

(FOX NEWS) — The spooky season is getting scientific even the sun is joining in on the Halloween festivities.

NASA posting this throwback pic to Facebook.

It’s of the sun from october 8th 2014.

But take a closer look, and you can make out a jack-o-lantern face.

The space agency says it’s the result of the sun’s active regions burning brighter than the rest.

NASA officials say these heated sections give the sun the look of a carved pumpkin when examined under ultraviolet imaging.

Adding, the glowing areas also show “intense” magnetic fields in the sun’s atmosphere.

NASA’s solar dynamics observatory is encouraging everyone to download the pic in honor of Halloween.