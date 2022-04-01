OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Staff members at the Myriad Botanical Gardens are patiently waiting for a rare flower to bloom – and now, you can too!

The Amorphophallu Titanum is also known as the corpse flower because of its odor, which resembles a rotting corpse.

The plant grows in the wild only in the equatorial rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia. When it is cultivated, the corpse flower can take five to 10 years before it blooms for the first time.

Officials at the Myriad Botanical Gardens says their corpse flower is blooming for the first time in the Crystal Bridge Visitor Lobby.

Nate Tschaenn, the director of horticulture, got the plant as a seedling more than eight years ago and has been waiting for it to bloom.

If you want to see it in bloom, you’ll have to move fast.

Experts say it will only stay open for a little over 24 hours, and it isn’t expected to bloom again for several years.

Thankfully, the staff have set up a livestream on YouTube for ‘bloom watch’ so you don’t miss it!

The Myriad Botanical Gardens is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

When the bloom occurs, officials will extend visitation hours into the night as the bloom generally happens at night.