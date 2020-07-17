Mom and daughter’s sweet pep talk

Mom comforts toddler after child gets fingers stuck in a door

(FOX NEWS) — A sweet pep talk between an Oklahoma mother and her young daughter is going viral.

Little Brilee was having a rough day after having caught her tiny hand in a closet door.

But after some encouraging words from mom and some deep soothing breaths she was smiling again.

Mom Shelbee says she didn’t think her video would get so much attention and says she tells her daughter those things every day.

