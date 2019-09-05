Mississippi Hunters Bag Massive Gator

Live Now
by: Roslyn Anderson

(WLBT) It’s the time of year alligator hunters have been waiting for – the opening weekend of Mississippi harvesting.

There was no rest this Labor Day weekend for the team Muddy Water Maniacs, who captured a giant gator after more than an hour-and-a-half battle to take him down and get him into the boat.

The team members include Stephen Brady, Bryan Burnside, Brady and Colby Acy, all of Brandon.

The giant gator was harvested around 5:15 Labor Day morning, weighing in at 700 pounds and is 12 feet 7-and-a-half inches. An estimated six inches of the tail are missing.

“It was a battle,” said Brady. “Took us a while to get him in, about an hour-and-a-half I guess. He fought, we fought, we got him in.”

