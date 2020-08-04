Missing sailors found on an island after SOS message

Three missing sailors from Micronesia were found on a small island in the Western Pacific after rescuers spotted their S.O.S. message.

(CNN) — Three missing sailors have been rescued after writing SOS in sand.

On Sunday, Australian and us forces spotted the message outlined on the beach of a small island in the western pacific.

Australia’s Department of Defense says the sailors had set off Thursday on a 23-nautical-mile journey between Micronesian Atolls but veered off course and ran out of fuel.

The Australian Defence Force says it had been asked to assist in search and rescue.

Once the message was spotted, a helicopter landed on the beach to give the sailors food and water and check for injuries.

A Micronesian patrol vessel was then dispatched to pick up the men.

