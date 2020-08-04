Missing sailors found on an island after SOS message

(CNN) — Three missing sailors have been rescued after writing SOS in sand.
On Sunday, Australian and us forces spotted the message outlined on the beach of a small island in the western pacific.
Australia’s Department of Defense says the sailors had set off Thursday on a 23-nautical-mile journey between Micronesian Atolls but veered off course and ran out of fuel.
The Australian Defence Force says it had been asked to assist in search and rescue.
Once the message was spotted, a helicopter landed on the beach to give the sailors food and water and check for injuries.
A Micronesian patrol vessel was then dispatched to pick up the men.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus Politics: Birx Under Fire
- LIVE: Olympics difficult to hold without a vaccine; athletes get financial boost as training continues
- Bachelorette partygoer accused of coughing on employee at Nashville restaurant
- Judgy cat goes viral, finds furrever home
- Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls