Mario and Luigi go on “Mario Kart” joyride through NYC

(FOX NEWS) — The streets of new york city are coming alive as two men turn manhattan into their very own Super Mario Kart race track.

Caleb Simpson and his friend Irving Salazar transformed themselves into Nintendo characters, Mario and Luigi.

The daredevils donned the iconic red and green outfits, hopped onto electric go-karts, and sped around the big apple.

They hit up iconic stops including Washington Square Park and Times Square.

Even native New Yorkers, a notoriously jaded group that’s hard to surprise had to do a double-take as they sped by.

So what was the point of all this?

According to Simpson, it was just to spread some positive energy and make people laugh.

