Mama bear comes to the rescue of panicky cub

Most mothers will go to extreme lengths to protect their young even if they're bears.

Three little cubs deciding to soak up the California sunshine wound up soaking up a lot more.

The youngsters frantically calling out for help after getting stuck on the wrong side of a fence next to a lake.

Firefighters from the South Lake Tahoe department catching all the action on camera.

At first, the cubs were too nervous to get into the water but their mom proved she wasn’t going to let them sink.

Swimming up to each one and letting them latch on to her back until they reached dry land.

