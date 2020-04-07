“Like A Volcano” – 3,500 Cars Destroyed In Florida Fire

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the massive blaze Friday at a rental car storage lot at Southwest Florida International Airport.

(WBBH) Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed more than 3,500 cars Friday near Southwest Florida International Airport.

The Port Authority confirmed that 3,516 cars from the car rental agencies that serve the airport were involved in the fire.

The blaze began in an overflow lot where rental cars are parked.

The fire eventually scorched 28.4 acres as it moved across the lot and into nearby woods.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2JLo6ff

More from MyHighPlains.com: