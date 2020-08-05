Lebanon: Satellite image of destruction in blast area

Satellite images taken from an angle, and show in much greater detail, the destruction caused by Tuesday's explosion in Beirut.

(CNN) — These satellite images show buildings that either sustained significant damage or were destroyed by the explosion in beirut on tuesday.

Massive grain silos that sit in the middle of the peninsula are still standing.

A large, water-filled crater has replaced the ground where two port buildings stood.

Every building in the area south of the port appears to have sustained significant damage.

Some barely have their framework intact and others have been reduced to rubble.

