Kindergarten sketch artists

A few kindergarten cops are trying to help police in Connecticut find the person who left the scene of a motorcycle crash. Three kids who witnessed the incident drew "composite sketches" that are AWESOME.

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT (WVIT/BERLIN, CONNECTICUT POLICE DEPT) – A few “kindergarten cops” are helping investigators catch a suspect who fled the scene of a motorcycle crash.

Three kids drew their own “bad guy sketches”.

Here’s why.

Tuesday in Hartford County, Connecticut as police were arriving, the motorcyclist fled over the guardrail and into the woods.

Police said they looked but could not find the man.

An 8-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old who were playing in the neighborhood saw what happened, drew their own sketches of the suspect and gave their drawings to police.

Police are following leads and hope to make an arrest soon.