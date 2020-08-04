Judgy cat goes viral, finds furrever home

If Grumpy Can has an heir, it's probably this guy -- Judgy Roger.

PHOENIX (CNN) — The arguably most famous cat on the internet might have an heir.

A kitten in Arizona has such an adorable scowl. Humane Society workers started calling him “Judgy Roger.”

His adoption photo went viral.

Arizona mourned the loss of its own Grumpy Cat last year, perhaps the most famous cat in the state.

But now, there’s another cat who might be heir to the throne of feline royalty.

Arizona Humane Society’s Bretta Nelson says, “We have Roger, or as we like to call him lately, ‘Judgy Roger,’ whose picture seems to be going a little bit viral.”

His official adoption picture explains everything.

His look of tired superiority makes you know that he’s already formed an opinion of you.

AHS staff members say the picture definitely matched Roger’s “Tude.”

Animal Behavioral Specialist Valerie Stockton says, “Roger’s face had this perfect little scowl, he just looked so irritated.”

Bretta Nelson says, “Very sassy, was not sure of all of us, and he just wasn’t here for it.”

His hissing and swatting were some of the main problems, and he always seemed to hide in his box.

But while he was getting widespread attention on Reddit, Judgy Roger was working with Stockton and making improvements.

Stockton says, “Luckily, he loves other kittens, so as soon as I gave him a friend, he turned into a very sweet, playful, pretty normal kitten.”

So, he’s not so bad after all.

But don’t tell him that.

Nelson says, “If he realizes he’s a star, then I don’t know what we’re going to have to put up with because he’s already kind of dictating how everything works.”

Stockton says, “Anyone who adopts him, if they just have some patience.”

You might be hoping to adopt the passive-aggressive kitty, but Patty McNeel already beat you to it.

She didn’t even know he was semi-famous.

Patty McNeel says, “The way he cuddled. He cuddled up when she brought him in the room. And he purrs, sounds like a little motorboat.”

So before Judgy Roger put away his gavel and robes for good, he handed down one final verdict: Patty’s guilty of a good home.

Grumpy cat had millions of social media followers, multiple bestseller books, and her own Lifetime movie.

She was “Official spokescat of Friskies.”

Her real name was Tadar Sauce and she died at age seven.

More from MyHighPlains.com: