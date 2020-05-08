Inside Look: Watch inside the cockpit as Blue Angels fly over Texas and Louisiana

HOUSTON (DOD) — A rare look inside the cockpit of the Blue Angels planes as the squad soars above Texas and Louisiana to salute healthcare workers battling the Coronavirus.
