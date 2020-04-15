“Horsing Around” Brings Cheer To Nursing Homes

The "Horses of Hope" are visiting dozens of nursing homes across the country to give residents a fun and unique distraction during social distancing.

(WNDU/NBC News) A little “horsing around” is putting smiles on the faces of nursing home residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Horses of Hope have traveled to dozens of American Senior Communities nursing homes. One of their latest stops was at Creekside Village in Mishawaka, Indiana.

“Anything unique that we can go out of our way and do really, really boosts how their feeling inside during this time,” says Creekside Village Customer Care Coordinator Megan Stearly.

Wess Jackson, an American Senior Communities board member, and his family walked the horses window to window, giving their undivided attention to the people behind the glass.

“The relationship with the horses is so cool. They know, they sense when that resident connects and they’ll settle down and they’ll lean into the window,” Jackson says.

The horses might not realize how important of a job they have during these tough times.

“Really it’s all about bringing a smile to everybody’s face. Maybe to bring some hope and positivity during these hard times especially during the restricted visitation during COVID. A lot of people can get down or not be in the best mood. So bringing the horses around is in the hopes of bringing a smile to everybody,” Stearly says.

