Hanging With Florida’s Python Huntress

After spending an evening with Donna Kalil, you'll come away with a completely different idea of what a fun "Girls Night Out" is all about.

(WBBH) After spending an evening with Donna Kalil, you’ll come away with a completely different idea of what a fun “Girls Night Out” is all about.

She is the only woman licensed by the South Florida Water Management District to hunt the deadly, invasive Burmese pythons.

“I am not as strong as the big guys who are out here, 220 pounds,” Kalil said recently as she wrestled a snake out of the water. “You have to know how a snake is going to react. You have to know how to deal with them.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Xvr3qi

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: