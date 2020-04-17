Groundhog caught chowing down on piece of pizza

A groundhog was caught in a deep stare as it munched on a slice of pizza in Philadelphia.

(CNN) — It might feel like groundhog day to some of us; doing the same thing over and over again while we’re stuck inside.

But even groundhogs are trying to change things up.

Like this one, caught chowing down on a slice of pizza in Philadelphia.

Kristin Chalela Bagnell spotted the rodent outside her house on Tuesday.

It munched on that slice for about an hour before scurrying away.

Bagnell says this neighborhood groundhog has been spotted several times but never with an entire slice of Sicilian.

