Great White Encounter Caught On Camera

Massive shark gets up close and personal with fishermen off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

(WBAL) Two fishermen had the trip of a lifetime off the Maryland shore Monday, not because of what they caught, but rather, what they saw.

You can hear the excitement in their voices as a great white shark brushed up against their charter boat, Fish Finder, just miles off the Ocean City coastline.

Steven White recorded the video.

“All of a sudden, this big white shark showed up right as I’m sitting right next to the boat. It decided to swim around, give us a show for about 10 or 15 minutes,” he said.

“She showed up and every bit of 15- to 18-foot long, 2,000 to 3,000 pounds — just a massive animal,” White said.

