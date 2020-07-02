Gorilla makes faces at zookeeper

(CNN) — When you were in school– did you ever just want to make faces at your teacher? Yeah, we thought so.

Well, this gorilla feels the same way.

Take a look at Calaya sticking out her bottom lip at her keeper.

She’s a western lowland gorilla who lives at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in D.C.

This is actually part of a positive reinforcement training program called “innovate” which is basically a fun cue that gives her the chance to be creative with the behavior she wants to demonstrate.

And this is what she came up with!

You can hear her trainer giggling in the background.

But unlike if you made faces at a teacher Calaya gets rewarded!

Usually with her fave foods like apples, strawberries, kiwi, mangoes or oranges.

