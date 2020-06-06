Giant Spider car

An eight-legged vehicle resembling a giant spider has appeared on Russia's roads after a mechanic added limbs to his car.

KRASNODAR, Russia (NBC NEWS) — An eight-legged vehicle resembling a giant spider has appeared on Russia’s roads after a mechanic added limbs to his car.

Vagan Makaelyan, a director of an auto workshop, got the idea from commenters reacting to one of his other projects, a car featuring huge chariot wheels.

He then decided to create something even more unusual.

Makaelyan and his team worked on the project for several months until the got the desired result but the selection of parts for the car was not an easy task.

Finally however, Makaelyan said the creepy-crawly car turned out to be “Such a beauty”.

