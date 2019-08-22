Get paid to tailgate at football games

Cheaptickets is looking for a tailgate tourist to travel the country in search of the best college football town.

(FOX NEWS) – Calling all college football fans, this company wants to hire you.

Cheaptickets is looking for someone to become the first ever tailgate tourist.

The chosen person will travel the country in search of the best college football towns.

You will visit five division one schools this fall to experience their game day festivities.

And you can even bring a friend as your corn hole partner.

The tailgate tourist is an unpaid position, but you’ll get $1,500 as a ticket stipend.

Sports fans have until August 30th to enter the contest online.