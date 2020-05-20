German family makes mini beer garden for friendly squirrel

A curious squirrel befriends a German family and gets to enjoy its very own miniature beer garden.

MUNICH, Germany (NBC NEWS) — A curious squirrel has made friends with a German family and now gets to enjoy its very own miniature beer garden.

The squirrel is simply “Nuts” about the tiny picnic table made especially for its small paws.

A bored ten-year-old built the table after he found himself with a lot of free time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And as his region in southern Germany reopened beer gardens this week, the squirrel was able to join in the bavarian tradition.

He and his mother have been leaving food on the table, complete with a tiny beer mug filled with nuts, seeds and raisins.

They named the curious squirrel “Madame.”

She now visits their patio at least once a day.

Madame now has her own Instagram account where several people have already commissioned the ten-year-old to make similar tiny tables for them.

