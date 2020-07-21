Former flight attendant talks about “Passenger shaming” Instagram account

A flight attendant for seven years says travelers and even non-travelers are responding to her Instagram account highlighting passenger rants and fails

(FOX NEWS) — A former flight attendant gains popularity through her Instagram page showing the craziest things people have seen on their flights.

Shawn Kathleen says she has quite a few stories from her seven years as a flight attendant enough that led her to start a blog and eventually an Instagram page sharing some of these experiences with others.

Her account – Passenger Shaming – now has over one thousand posts and one million followers. The page shares adorable, gross or weird things they’ve seen while traveling on airplanes.

The page- passenger shaming- has recently been named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top 100 Instagram accounts and Kathleen has been able to turn this idea into a business making money off of partnerships, sponsorships, commercials, a video series and more.

