Food Truck Explosion Caught On Camera

(WCNC/NBC News) Cell phone video captured the moment a food truck exploded on a busy street in Charlotte, North Carolina’s South End neighborhood late Saturday evening.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the food truck was a converted passenger van.
Charlotte Fire says one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials have deemed the fire accidental.
Read more: http://bit.ly/38VBRCj
