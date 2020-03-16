Food Truck Explosion Caught On Camera

Fire inside a food truck triggers a massive explosion in Charlotte, North Carolina.

by: WCNC

(WCNC/NBC News) Cell phone video captured the moment a food truck exploded on a busy street in Charlotte, North Carolina’s South End neighborhood late Saturday evening.  

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the food truck was a converted passenger van. 

Charlotte Fire says one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officials have deemed the fire accidental.

