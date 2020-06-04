(NBC NEWS) — During this pandemic with stay-at-home orders, we have seen a wide array of home video trick shots and we have another one to share.
This is six-year-old Zeke, sitting on the floor, with his dad lying next to him.
Turns out Zeke is something of a trick-shot specialist, and he has his own Twitter account.
Zeke loves basketball, but he is broadening his skill set.
So, he’s stacking objects on his father’s forehead, including a full cup of water and an egg.
The “Egg drop challenge” is his new specialty.
Will his dad get a shower and breakfast at the same time???
Let’s see.
Zeke does it!
