Christ the Redeemer Statue lights up in tribute to virus victims

(FOX NEWS) — Brazil’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue lights up in honor of those fighting COVID 19.

The towering Jesus statue in Rio de Janeiro had an extra special message for the world Wednesday night glowing in tribute to those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and the health care workers working tirelessly to help all around the world.

The body of the statue lit up the night sky with statistics and images, with hopes of humanizing the deadly virus and those battling it.

In Brazil, at least 1.4-million coronavirus cases have been confirmed and 60,000 people have died as of Wednesday.

