Children jump off a building to escape a fire in France

(FOX NEWS) — A boy and a toddler makes a daring escape from a fire inside their apartment in southeastern France.

Dramatic video showing the moments when the three-year-old and 10-year-old siblings jumped out a window and into the arms of people several stories below.

The boys were among 17 residents that were hospitalized as a result of the massive blaze in the french city of Grenoble.

The condition of the brothers is not known at this time.

There is no word on what started the fire as officials continue to investigate.

