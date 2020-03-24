Caught On Camera: Inmates Jump Jail Fence

(KNDU/NBC News) Authorities in Washington state are searching for six inmates who broke out of the Yakima County Jail Monday evening.
Cell phone video shot by bystanders outside the jail shows a dozen inmates climbing over a fence and running away.
Six were quickly captured, while another six remain at large.
Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell said the men escaped because of fear about the state order to stay home and stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more: https://bit.ly/33M2pFc
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Amarillo: First COVID-19 death reported
- Keeping Connected: Teachers On Parade
- Seniors play real life ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ during quarantine
- Amarillo Police arrest 20-year-old for auto burglary on Amarillo Boulevard West
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 24, 2020