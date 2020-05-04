Caught On Camera: Construction Crew Survives Storm

Harrowing video shows four members of a construction crew trapped on the roof of a three story home as a sudden storm strikes, nearly blowing them off the structure.

(WSMV/NBC News) Video shows four construction workers stuck on the roof of a Nashville, Tennessee home when storms hit the area Sunday afternoon.

Tiffany Holt says she went to take a picture of the scenery outside her window and the oncoming storms when she noticed the four men on the roof of the three story home.

“Seriously sweetie, I’m scared to death for them,” Holt can be heard pleading to her husband in the video before the rain falls harder and the wind picks up.

One man can be seen falling through the trusses as debris flies past.

