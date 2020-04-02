Caught On Camera: Carjacker Wipes Out!

Carjacking suspect leads Michigan State Police on chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour before losing control and slamming into a tree.

(WDIV) A carjacking suspect led Michigan State Police on a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph before crashing violently in Sterling Heights Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began in Detroit, then went through multiple communities in Oakland and Macomb counties and eventually ended in Sterling Heights.

Police said the driver lost control, struck the curb and rolled over several times.

According to Michigan State Police, the man behind the wheel of the SUV and his passenger were wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and several other incidents in Detroit and Eastpointe.

