Caught on cam: Car launches into air after street race in Florida

COLLIER COUNTY, FL (WBBH/CNN) — Two Florida teens were injured over the weekend when the Lexus they were using in a drag race went airborne and flipped.

A neighbor’s camera captured the amazing wreck.

You can see both cars drive-by first, very casually.

Then halfway through they turn around, wait for a couple of seconds and start racing down Fourth Avenue northeast.

And that race lasted less than a minute.

You can see the car airborne and land hood first.

Neighbors heard a bang, but wasn’t sure what it was at first until they noticed car parts spread all over.

Police, EMS, and fire crews quickly came out to check on the teens.

But many say they’re shocked something like this happened so close to their home.

The woman whose camera recorded the crash says she has talked to the grandmother of one of the teens.

She says the woman told her the young person broke some ribs in the crash.

