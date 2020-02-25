Caught on Cam: Canal rescue

Dramatic video shows a group of Good Samaritans racing the clock to save a woman who had driven into a Boca Raton canal over the weekend.

This happened in Boca Raton Sunday.

The driver of the white SUV, Molly Pedrone says she suffered a seizure on her way home from work and plunged into the water.

Shawn Turner was passing by the scene and jumped in the water to help.

In this cell phone video you can see Turner climbing through the vehicle’s passenger side window to reach Pedrone.

Turner says he and two other good samaritans used a knife to cut Pedrone free of her seat belt and pull her out of the sinking car.

Pedrone is now recovering in the hospital.

