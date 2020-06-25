Caught on cam: bookcase falls on toddlers

(FOX NEWS) — A couple’s one-year-old twins were playing in their room.

One of the children pulls open a drawer on a tall bookcase and gets inside the drawer.

The other child walks over.

The first toddler gets out of the drawer and the other one gets in.

Then the first child gets back in the drawer.

That’s when the bookcase topples on both children.

They start crying.

The parents run to the room, lift the bookcase off the children and pick up both kids.

Mom says the children were not seriously injured.

She says the bookcase was anchored to the wall.

She wants other parents to see what she and her husband went through to motivate them to check for safety hazards.

