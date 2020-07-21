Caught on Cam: Bison charges; woman plays dead

(NBC NEWS) — Harrowing moments captured on camera as a bison charges at visitors in Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

Take a look.

You see a couple of bison walking in a large field.

Then, the animals charge.

Two women start running away but one of them trips and falls.

Voices off-screen yell “Play dead! Play dead!” and that’s exactly what she does.

You see her lying motionless as the bison checks her out.

Eventually, the animal gallops away.

And someone rushes over to help the woman stand up.

The bystander who recorded the incident says the woman is a local and knew to play dead in that situation.

The woman was not hurt.

