Caught on cam: Bear follows boy through Italian mountains

A 12-year-old boy in Italy stayed calm and slowly walked away when a bear started following him.

The family says Alessandro was walking ahead of them when he told his dad to start recording.

His mom says the bear was not aggressive.

It eventually ran off.

The family says their son has been learning how to behave around bears if he ever encountered one.

Alessandro says he did not look the bear in the eyes to show he didn’t mean any harm.

At the end, he says they struck gold by capturing the moment on video.

