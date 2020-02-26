Body Cameras Capture Dramatic Fire Rescue

(WNWO/NBC News) Ohio’s Toledo Police Department has released body camera footage of an early Sunday house fire rescue.

Officers not only saved three dogs, but also caught two residents who had to jump from the top floor window.

The fire broke out inside the home around 4:30 a.m. trapping Samantha and Nathan Mottaghi inside their bedroom with no way out. As they were on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, police officers showed up on scene.

When officers were unable to enter the home through the front door, they convinced the Mottaghis to come out their bedroom window and jump.

