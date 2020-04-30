Belt Stops Bullet In Caught-On-Camera Gun Battle

Tucson Police release body camera footage from 2018 shooting; one officer involved was saved when a bullet was deflected by his duty belt and magazine pouch.

(KVOA/NBC News) Arizona’s Tucson Police Department has released body camera footage from 2018 that recorded an officer-involved shooting.

The duty belt an officer was wearing at the time of the incident ended up saving his life.

On May 18, 2018, Tucson officers Nathan Stout and Steven Clark responded to a domestic violence call where they eventually exchanged gunshots with a suspect.

Officer Stout didn’t realize he had been hit until nearly three and a half minutes after the last shot was fired, when backup arrived.

When Stout realized what had happened, he quickly went over to another officer for assistance.

